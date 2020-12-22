This year’s entry for the sixth edition of the Kwara Open Golf Tournament has been limited to 100 participants in a bid to allow for full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Luqman Owolewa, a former board member of the Nigeria Golf Federation and Consultant/ Marketer for the event said the number of golfers registering online has been increasing by the day but a decision was taken to restrict the number of entries to 100 as having a full course will be counterproductive to efforts of the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Golf by design allows for easy compliance with social distancing already but other measures that will limit contacts and promote hygienic practices during play have been put in place,” he further assured golfers.

Aside from players from the host club, a number of came in from Ibadan, Ekiti, Minna, Shagamu, Kaduna, Abeokuta, Tiger, Shiroro, Ikeja, and Ikoyi Golf Clubs, among others.

Top among players included, Dr Isaac Ishola, the proprietor of Hassabary Golf Club, Shaki, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, former Commissioner for Works, Osun State and Ganni Elelu Sanni, the Managing Director of Northern Nigeria Investment Limited, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Chief Dele Arowolo, Director of OPAS Nigeria Limited one of the co-sponsors of the event has also arrived to be part of the event. “Kwara Open is a major event for us here and most golfers across the country have come to identify it as one trademark event and that is why it has such a huge following,” Owolewa added.