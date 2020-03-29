Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, joined Aso Villa Chapel Sunday service online.

He was joined by some of his aides at his residence in compliance with social distancing rules as the country continues to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, through his verified twitter handle @akandeoj, tweeted: “Today, we just finished Sunday worship at the Aso Villa Chapel via live streaming service (online), as worshipers joined from the comfort of their homes.

“As the LORD lives, we shall beat Covid-19.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had urged Nigerians to embrace precautionary measures which include social distancing, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water as well as use of hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has described Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader as a visionary and transformative leader.

In his message to Tinubu on his 68th birthday on Sunday, the vice president regretted that the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic COVID-19 had hindered the traditional colloquium held to mark Tinubu’s birthday.

“Today, we celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a visionary, transformative leader and patriot.

“Your exceptional political career and service has inspired millions; it is true that few leaders have developed as many leaders from the ranks of their protégés as you have done.

“Your incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of a legend.

“Today, but for COVID-19, we would, as we have done in the past 12 years, celebrated this day with the ‘Bola Tinubu Colloquium,’ where we do what is your greatest passion – proffering answers to developmental questions. We will by God’s grace, still do this and many more.

“I pray for you sir, that as your days (are), so shall your strength, wisdom and favour be with God, in Jesus’ name.”