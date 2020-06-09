Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on human Trafficking and Child Labour, Mike Mku, on Monday distributed food items to women of Gboko to cushion the biting effect the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has had on them.

Presenting the food items which includes Rice, Beans and Semovita to the beneficiaries, Mku appreciated the Women for always standing firm with him throughout his political journey till date.

He applauds the Women for their hard work and resilience in this trying and hard times of COVID-19 in supporting and feeding their families.

The Board Chairman of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) further stated that he is aware of the hardship faced by the women especially with the the COVID-19 and its attendant lockdown.

He expressed gratitude to God and his immediate family for their support in ensuring that this important gesture is actualized stressing that the gesture is a personal initiative and deliberate move to demostrate his personal love on humanity and to also in his little way exhibit his humanitarian intentions.

In ensuring fair play in the sharing of the food items, Mku was on ground to make sure that the items reached all the 17 Council Wards in Gboko as they were all represented at the venue of sharing.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed joy even as the commended Mku for closing them to be part of such good will.

Mku earlier on Sunday, distributed food items to five randomly selected churches in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.