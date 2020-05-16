Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Otunba Adejare Adegbenro Foundation (OAAF), has donated palliatives such as 50 cartons of noodles, 3 cartons of fresh fish, bags of rice amongst others to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to cushion the scourge of Coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Presenting the items, recently, Member, Board of Trustee of OAAF, Shehu Umar Bida, said the palliatives was a way to show love to people displaced by insurgency in the northeast.

Umar announced that OAAF would go round the country to replicate the same kindness and appealed to government to deepen sensitisation on the need for IDPs to adhere to preventive measures against contracting the pandemic.

“We have heard so much about IDP camps in the nation. We are here in new Kuchigoro to identify with them notwithstanding the situation the country is facing at the moment.

“So they need our support that is the more reason we are here to do the little we can do. We are not only doing it here but in Nigeria as a whole. From here our next port of call would be Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Sokoto States.

“Then we will move down to the South South States. The government cannot do it alone. So we have to do our best to complement the efforts of government. As you can see, the founder of the foundation has feel the pulse of the common man,” he said.

In his response Camp Chairman, Philemon Emmanuel, said since COVID-19 outbreak which led to the shutting down if Abuja, life had been hard for them to the point that feeding became a major problem.

He lamented that even the management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), only donated 2 buckets with one containing liquid soap and encouraged them to wash their hands without providing food items.

“NEMA came here with two buckets. One was empty while the other contained liquid soap. They said we should use it to wash our hands to prevent contracting Coronavirus. Our people are interested in getting food.

“They don’t worry about the virus. Efforts to dissuade them to maintain social distancing is ineffective because they believe that the virus does not exist. Before the lockdown we used to go out in search of menial jobs to eke out a living but since the lockdown things have been hard. We are from Borno and Adamawa States,” he added.