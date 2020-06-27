Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Plateau State, an NGO, the Scorer Foundation, has commenced an awareness campaign in rural communities aimed at educating the local population to stop the spread and the virus.

The participants at the awareness training held on Saturday at Tahoss in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State compromise of farmers, women, youths and community leaders.

The Executive Director of Scorer Foundation and a Health Worker with Stahealth Specialist Hospital Jos, Mrs Blessing Nyango, advised both the community to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to stem the spread of the virus.

Mrs Nyango noted that the participants, who are victims of the herder attacks and violent crisis in the state, needsCOVID-19 intervention to avert unnecessary deaths.

She stressed that the aim of the foundation is to bring relevant stakeholders together in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading into rural communities.

‘As part of our effort in helping communities to have a better life, the Scorer Foundation is here to create awareness for community leaders who are mostly women and youths on the deadly coronavirus pandemic and awareness training on preventing the scourge of COVID-19 in rural communities.’

Mrs Nyango said the target of the Foundation is to encourage community participation in controlling the spread of the virus for safety and healthy living.

The Chairman, Plateau Youth Council, Riyom Local Government, Dachung Solomon Pam, described the COVID-19 awareness outreach by the Foundation as critical and necessary to avoid mass deaths in the state.

He said some of the community members were not accepting the fact that COVID-19 is real, but with the awareness training, a lot of youths and women are now equipped with the requisite information.

‘Even with Riyom hosting a COVID-19 isolation Centre, people are careless with the issue without wearing face masks; youths and woman sell fruits and other perishable farm produce on the high way from Abuja to Jos without any protection,’ he said.

The traditional ruler of the Community and Dagwom Rahoss, Da Gyang Tinjeh Zam, appreciated the Foundation for the outreach, saying it will help his subjects to keep safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the community will ensure that COVID-19 awareness is stepped down to all hamlets and villages.