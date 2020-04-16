Fred Itua, Abuja

Unubiko Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has distributed 500 bags of rice, sanitisers, hand-washing buckets and other relief items to Abam communities of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The rice and other items were donated to the people to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder, Mr James Chijioke Ume, said the gesture was in support to those who are in need, especially during the current shutdown

The first batch of communities that benefited are Atan Abam, Ndi Oji Abam, Ahuma, Eziafor, Ndi Agwu, Ndi Okerie, Ndi Okereke, Ndi Okwara, Ndi ITE and Itum-Abam.

In the second batch are Amaeke Abam, Idima Abam, Ndi inya, Amagbo, Ndi Ojiaku, Ndi Ebe,Ndi Ememe, Ndi Ebeleagu, Amaelu, Ozu Abam and Amuru Abam.

Ume said the Foundation would continue to give to the society, particularly the poor and the less privileged as part of its social responsibility and in response to their needs.

The NGO had earlier provided about 12, 000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the communities.

The foundation Is also creating awareness on the pandemic in the communities and churches through radio jingles in Igbo and English Languages, as well as mobilise health officials to enlighten the people on the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Among its interventions is the payment of registration fees for the May/June 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams for indigent students in the communities.

Ume, a businessman and Chairman of Channelkoos Media Consult Ltd, who is an indigene of the community, came to the aid of the students to ensure that they sat for the WAEC exams.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Chapter, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, had also posted comments on Facebook about the foundation, commending the philanthropic gestures which cut across the state.

Ogbeche wrote: “For long I have known him to be a silent giver, generously too, through the Unubiko Foundation.”