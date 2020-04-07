Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Asuquo Ekpenyong foundation has donated the sum of N10m and personal protective equipment,PPE, worth about N15m to Cross River government to boost COVID-19 prevention.

Handing over the donation to Governor Ben Ayade in Governor’s Lodge Calabar on Tuesday, the Chairman of Asuquo Ekpenyong foundation and a foremost industrialist, High Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, said it is part of their social responsibility to support the present administration with a donation valued at twenty – five million Naira.

Asuquo, who doubles as the Chairman of Danvandy Group, promised to reach out to business associates and friends I have amassed along my professional and business journey in life and I shall call on them to assist the State.

He said: “We have donated ten million Naira cash, personal protective and medical equipment worth over fifteen million Naira to the Cross River COVID-19 Taskforce Team.

“Two week ago after the confirmed number of cases in Nigeria rose to 8, we took it upon ourselvess to procure 75, 000 masks from abroad as well as 5,000 hand sanitizers from Lagos. But very challenging receiving the medical kits from abroad.

“You have devoted scarce resources, both financial and human towards maintaining Cross River as COVID-19 free. You were proactive in shutting down the state’s borders and while this has slowed down economic activities, it is a needed sacrifice to protect the health of your citizens.

“We are aware the people of Cross River are going through pains at this trying time. However, the need to ensure for secured and peaceful living becomes a priority which the Governor is championing.

“In all we commend the governemnt that have thought it wise to ease the difficulties of vulnerable by providing them with the basic necessities and food to weather this storm, ” he stated.

He noted that the state is like a chian and can only as strong as the weakest link, thus we provide a shoulder for others to lean on.

A corind g to him, arrangements have been concluded to reach out to business associates and friends to assist the state.

Responding, Governor Ben Ayade said the donation was the largest indigenous support to the COVID-19 Taskforce since its inauguration.

Ayade, who explained how he has been able to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus global pandemic from entering the state through lockdown of borders, commended High chief Ekpenyong for standing up to be counted when the need arises.

He said his contributions will go along way in the record of history of Cross River State for being an Industrialist, employer of labour and philanthropist who stand tall for the people at all times.

He called on other Well-to-do Crossriverans to support the Taskforce on COVID-19 to enable them do their work judiciously.

The Chairman of the Taskforce,Dr Betta Edu and her Secretary, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, who received the donation alongside some members of the Taskforce, also commended High Chief Ekpenyong his support.