Uche Usim

In line with its corporate social responsibility, Unubiko Foundation, an NGO, has donated 100 bags of 25 kg of rice and 200 cartons of noodles to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr James Chijioke Ume, who was also an editor at the Leadership Newspapers, said the donation comes as a recognition of the pivotal role media practitioners play as the voice of the voiceless and bridge builders across all divides, especially at a time of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He maintained that it does not take one to be extremely wealthy before making a positive impact in people’s lives.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the donor, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, described Ume as a good-spirited Nigerian who, despite the scathing economic climate, took bold steps to soothe the pains journalists who are on the frontlines of reportage in the ongoing battle to defeat the rampaging pestilence.

Agbazuere, encouraging others to tread the path of honour trod by Ume, said it was such gestures at a trying time as this, that make leaders grow in the hearts of the people.

He urged the Council to ensure the items were distributed equitably so that many people can benefit.

The Foundation recently provided over 12,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to communities in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

It also created awareness on the pandemic in the communities and churches through radio jingles in Igbo and English languages; as well as mobilised of health officials to enlighten the people on the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ume, while unveiling the package, said that the organisation considered it necessary to embark on an extensive grassroots sensitisation in Abam so as to limit the spread of the rampaging pestilence that has thrown the world into monumental crisis.

“We provided more than 12,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and also paid for jingles in radio stations in Igbo and English languages to pass the message about COVID-19 situation on ground to the people.

“We deeply reckon that prevention is better than cure and the grassroots need to be carried along.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought world economies to their knees. It has both health and economic implications and helping to contain the spread is what we are doing. We have heeded the clarion call of the government for support in the fight against COVID-19 by providing these sanitisers,” Ume stated.

In his remarks, the Programme Director, Dr Benjamin Isani, who doubled as the resource person, said the awareness effort came at the right time as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading rapidly and wreaking havoc in the country.

“From the standpoint of a medical doctor, I know that the rural areas lack proper information about the virus and, on enquires, I discovered that they are ignorant about it.

“We explained in details how the coronavirus can be contracted and the need for them to practice social distancing, proper hygiene, washing of hands with soap at least 20 minutes intervals, the proper use of hand sanitisers and also the basic signs and symptoms of the virus,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Ike Emmanuel said the community exercise was very successful as residents came out in large numbers to benefit from the sensitisation.

He also lauded the churches in Abam communities for their stout support.

In all, the Foundation visited 12 communities comprising Ozu Abam, Ameke Abam, Idima Abam, Ndi Oji Abam, Amuru Abam, Ndi Agwu Abam, Ndi Ebe Abam, Atan Abam, Ndi Okwara Abam, Ndi Okereke Abam and Ndi Okorie Abam.