Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Sir Emeka Offor foundation, in collaboration with the Future Assured Program on Thursday donated ventilators and other medical equipment and supplies worth over #135,000,000 to the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.

The Founder of the foundation Sir Emeka Offor who made the donations said that he was driven by the desire to ameliorate the plight of the people, knowing that “health is our cardinal program and of health financing is so capital intensive that it can not be handled by government alone”.

Offor who was represented by his Chief of Staff Mr Chris Okoezike also assured that the FMC Jalingo would benefit from more donations from the foundation in a short time to come.

The Medical Director of FMC Jalingo Dr. Aisha Adamu noted that the donated items would help the centre to set up an Intensive Care Unit, carry out specialized Ultrasound studies and help strengthen service delivery at the hospital generally.

“On behalf of the management and staff of FMC Jalingo, I will like to express my sincere thanks to the donors for this wonderful donation. These items will help us to carry out lot of activities for the betterment of the general public.

” Our main aim as a facility is to offer qualitative, effective and efficient services to the general population and these donations will go a long way in helping us achieve this aim. Let me assure you that these medical equipment and supplies will be utilized to the best of our abilities”.

Adamu commended the first Lady Dr Aisha Buhari for nominating the FMC Jalingo to benefit from the gesture and saluted her philanthropic gestures across the country especially in health sector.

The state Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the Mr Anthony Jellason thanked the foundation and charged the management of the hospital to continue to work hard in providing quality medical services to the people of the state and beyond.