Uche Usim, Abuja

As part of the coronavirus containment plan, Unubiko Foundation, a non-governmental organization, provided over 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizers for communities in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Foundation has also created awareness on the pandemic in the communities and churches through radio jingles in Igbo and English Languages; as well as mobilisation of health officials to enlighten the people on the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The founder, Mr James Chijioke Ume, while unveiling the package said that the organization considered it necessary to embark on an extensive grassroots sensitization in Abam so as to limit the spread of the rampaging pestilence that has thrown the world into monumental crisis.

He said: “We provided more than 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and also paid for jingles in radio stations in Igbo and English Languages to pass the message about COVID-19 situation on ground to the people.

“We deeply reckon that prevention is better than cure and the grassroots need to be carried along.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought world economies to its knees. It has both health and economic implications and helping to contain the spread is what we are doing. We have heeded the clarion call of the government for support in the fight against COVID-19 by providing these sanitizers”, Ume stated.

In his remarks, the Programme Director, Dr Benjamin Isani, who doubled as the resource person said the sensitization came at the right time as the Coronavirus pandemic was spreading rapidly and wreaking havoc in the country.

“From the standpoint of a medical doctor, I know that the rural areas lack proper information about the virus and on enquires, I discovered that they are ignorant about it.

“We explained in details how Coronavirus can be contracted and the need for them to practice social distancing, proper hygiene, washing of hands with soap at least 20 minutes intervals, the proper use of hand sanitizers and also the basic signs and symptoms of the virus,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Ike Emmanuel, said the community exercise was very successful as residents came out in large numbers to benefit from the sensitisation.

He also lauded the churches in Abam communities for their stout support.

In all, the Foundation visited 12 communities comprising Ozu Abam, Ameke Abam , Idima Abam , Ndi Oji Abam, Amuru Abam, Ndi Agwu Abam , Ndi Ebe Abam , Atan Abam , Ndi Okwara Abam , Ndi Okereke Abam, and Ndi Okorie Abam.