Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC in a tweet on Tuesday indicated that three cases were confirmed Osun state and one case in Ogun state.

It said: “Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; three in Osun and one in Ogun.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths.