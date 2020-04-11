Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed the discharge of four COVID-19 patients as at 12:30 am, April 11th.
This brings the total number of discharged patients to eleven in the FCT
The FCTA confirmed the development on Saturday in a tweet. It said that it remains committed to curbing the spread of the virus in the territory.
