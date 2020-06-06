Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It has been revealed that some fraudsters believed to be staff of

Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State have been causing

bereaved families in the area additional pains by collecting burial

levy from them before forwarding their applications for approval for

the interment of their loved ones.

Abia State Government had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as

a way of checking the virus incident index curve, among others, banned

burials in the state.

However, with the relaxation of the measures, the ban for burials were

lifted, but bereaved families would have to apply to the Secretary to

the State Government (SSG) through their respective Local Government

Council chairmen for approval before any burial would be carried out.

Investigation revealed that some fraudsters in Isuikwuato Local

Government are taking advantage of this COVID-19 protocol to collect

burial levy in the name of approvals for applications, from

unsuspecting bereaved families for the burials of their demised

relations, thereby causing such families double pains.

Authorities of the local government are pained that some unscrupulous

elements in the area have turned themselves into such ugly and

fraudulent activities of collecting money in the name of approvals for

applications, from unsuspecting bereaved families for the burials of

their demised relations.

In a release, the Council said it was disheartening that some people

could indulge in such heartless acts of exploiting others even in

their moment of grief particularly this difficult period occasioned by

COVID-19 lockdown.

The council while distancing itself from this illegality stated that

at no time did it mandate anybody to collect such levy from families

or individuals conducting burials.

The release therefore warned traditional rulers, town union

executives, transition committee councillors, supervisory councillors,

and other relevant stakeholders to desist from any act that could

jeopardize the reputation of the Local Government.