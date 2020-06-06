Okey Sampson, Umuahia
It has been revealed that some fraudsters believed to be staff of
Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State have been causing
bereaved families in the area additional pains by collecting burial
levy from them before forwarding their applications for approval for
the interment of their loved ones.
Abia State Government had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as
a way of checking the virus incident index curve, among others, banned
burials in the state.
However, with the relaxation of the measures, the ban for burials were
lifted, but bereaved families would have to apply to the Secretary to
the State Government (SSG) through their respective Local Government
Council chairmen for approval before any burial would be carried out.
Investigation revealed that some fraudsters in Isuikwuato Local
Government are taking advantage of this COVID-19 protocol to collect
burial levy in the name of approvals for applications, from
unsuspecting bereaved families for the burials of their demised
relations, thereby causing such families double pains.
Authorities of the local government are pained that some unscrupulous
elements in the area have turned themselves into such ugly and
fraudulent activities of collecting money in the name of approvals for
applications, from unsuspecting bereaved families for the burials of
their demised relations.
In a release, the Council said it was disheartening that some people
could indulge in such heartless acts of exploiting others even in
their moment of grief particularly this difficult period occasioned by
COVID-19 lockdown.
The council while distancing itself from this illegality stated that
at no time did it mandate anybody to collect such levy from families
or individuals conducting burials.
The release therefore warned traditional rulers, town union
executives, transition committee councillors, supervisory councillors,
and other relevant stakeholders to desist from any act that could
jeopardize the reputation of the Local Government.
