Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Afropop singer, Ayokanmi Oluwasegun Eyanro aka Frequencie, has donated over N500,000 cash and N200,000 worth of food items to people in the rural communities of Kwara State.

According to the Ilorin-based musician, the gesture was to cushion the effects of Covid-19 lockdown on the rural dwellers, most especially the vulnerable among them. Among food items distributed were rice, spaghetti, semovita and noodles.

While calling for calm among residents now that the coronavirus case in Kwara State has risen to four, Frequencie, however, frowned at the poor handling of the suspected case at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). “I wonder why anyone will want to hide his status or get special treatment in this situation we find ourselves. The elites should lead by example in disclosing their statuses and sharing their success stories to encourage the people in the fight against the scourge,” he said.

The artiste implored Kwarans to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures for prevention and control of the deadly coronavirus.