From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said as from December 1 civil servants must present proof of vaccination or negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in condition to access their offices.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this at the media briefing in Abuja.

He also announced the removal of South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from travel restriction list, a month after India was also removed from the list due to the improved situation in the country.

The PSC had placed a restriction on Turkey, Brazil and South Africa due to the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“With effect from December 1, 2021, federal government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.”

Mustapha also advised Nigerians to increase vigilance during the festive period.

“Statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states, while in others, the trajectory is upward. The combined total for testing by PCR and RDT now stands at about 3.141, 795 million persons. Aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions are still on-going with the UAE authorities to resolve the impasse. The Hon Minister of Aviation today, presented the position of African countries on Vaccine Passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose, for travel purposes. This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient number.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travellers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list. As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from October 11, Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.

“The PSC wishes to put Nigerians on notice that two major religious festivities (Salah and Christmas) are approaching and we shall be experiencing increased passenger traffic in and out of the country. Similarly, events of large gatherings are likely to hold. While the PSC prepares to escalate surveillance and other control activities, we urge the States and all Nigerians to also increase their vigilance and take measure to moderate activities.”

