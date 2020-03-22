As part of efforts to sustain the on-going campaigns to curtail the spread of Corona virus through overloading of vehicles with passengers, the Federal Road Safety Corps has again admonished all drivers of vehicles to carry only one person at the front and not more than three in a row of the vehicles.

The FRSC said motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations.

A statement by Bisi Kazeem, FRSC Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the advice following the need to curtail the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic through avoidable overloading of vehicles with persons.

Kazeem equally stated that the Corps Marshal advised that travellers should also endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

According to him, it is better for commuters or travelers to be late during their trips than indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the pandemic.

Oyeyemi further cautions motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development, and report himself or herself for medical examination.

The Corps Marshal enjoined all motorists and road users to continually observe all traffic rules and regulations, advising motorists to drive to stay alive.