The Idiroko Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised Christians to celebrate the Christmas in a low key and adhere to preventive protocols against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Olaluwoye Akinwunmi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to Akinwunmi, the advice is necessary to ensure that the spread of the scourge is curtailed.

He said that people should remember that the pandemic has not gone and if precaution is not observed, especially during the Yuletide, it might escalate.

“People need to renew their consciousness that COVID-19 has not totally gone.

“They should take all the preventive measures set by the World Health Organisation to ensure that the nation does not face a second round of lockdown,’’ he said.

The unit Commander implored commercial drivers to refrain from overcrowding their vehicles with passengers and provide them with sanitisers to further stem down the pandemic.

Akinwunmi appealed to passengers, who could not afford the transportation fares hike, to stay in their various places to celebrate the festive season.

He urged the motoring public to maintain physical and social distancing and ensure that they regularly wear their face masks to prevent them from contacting the pandemic.

The FRSC boss also advised motorists to shun excessive speeding, obey traffic regulations in order to reduce carnage during the Christmas and the News Year.

He stressed the need to totally discourage driving against traffic, wrongful overtaken and the use of mobile phone while driving, to avert unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Akinwunmi further enjoined the public to postpone any social gathering to next year in order to stem the spread of the virus. (NAN)