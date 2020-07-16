Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has rolled out a new set of policy guidelines for drivers and road passengers as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus through interstate/ intrastate travel.

Kano State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Mato, made the disclosure during a meeting with transport unions, fleet operators and other stakeholders in the state.

A signed statement on Thursday held that the guidelines had the full blessings of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and were intended to come into force following the relaxation of the restrictions on interstate travel and movements.

He disclosed that, under the new policy: ‘A 13-seater Bus which hitherto has 1-4-4-4 on the row passengers arrangement, will now carry 10 (1-3-3-3), 10-seater with old arrangement 1-3-3-3 will now be allowed to carry 7 (1-2-2-2).

‘While 7 and 5 seaters with old seating arrangement 1-3-3 and 1-3(eg Taxi) shall now carry 5 and 3 passengers respectively” he added

‘Similarly, luxury buses that carry 4 passengers in each row will now be allowed to carry 2 per row” he stated.

‘Some of the items in the guidelines as highlighted includes; to ensure the provision and effective use of hand sanitising points, thermometers and general cleanness of the motor parks and terminus.’

The rest of policy guidelines, according to the Sector Commander, include: ‘The mandatory use of face masks by all drivers, passengers and other park workers as well as making provision for social distancing between and among passengers on board.’

Commander Mato urged the stakeholders to support the implementation of the new guidelines in their various motor parks and terminus so as to curb the spread of the virus through interstate/ intrastate travel, even as he declared that the Command would soon begin to enforce the new guidelines.

He expressed their resolve to sustain their awareness campaign to target groups through regular visits to the motor parks and terminus as well as other public places, including markets, churches, mosques and the media.

The meeting was attended by representatives of NURTW, NARTO, SD Express, Landstar Express, Welfare Express, Association of Luxury Buses Operators of Nigeria, Kano State Transport Authority, among other participants.