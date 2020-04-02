The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun says its personnel have been deployed to support other security agencies in enforcing the lockdown aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Acting Sector Commander, Mr Salam Rasak, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

” The command had also organised series of public enlightenment programmes on radio and television for motorists to avoid overloading while maintaining social distance.

” We have intensified our efforts in the area of public enlightenment programmes on radio and televisions stations to sensitise our people.

” The command warns against overloading and also encourages social distance,” he said .

According to him, the command is acting on the directives from Its headquarters to support the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

He further said that resources to carry out the task had been provided, with operatives, patrol cars, ambulances, tow trucks and other necessary gadgets now on the ground .

Rasak urged operatives to maintain social distancing and must be polite and courteous while carrying out their duties.

He also advised residents to cooperate with enforcement agencies to ensure compliance in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic. (NAN)