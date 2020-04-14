The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi Sector Command, on Thursday directed its personnel to impound any vehicle overloaded with passengers in the state.

The State’s Sector Commander of the corps, CC, Ebenezer Abayomi- Asaniyan, gave the directive in a statement signed by SRC, Uko Okore-Uko.

Abayomi-Asaniyan said that inline with the Federal Government’s effort in the fight against COVID-19, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed that drivers of vehicles must abide by the ideal of physical distancing when carrying passengers.

“This is to ensure that the health of commuters are safeguarded if there is anyone who is infected in the vehicle.

” Except the vehicle and occupants are accredited essential workers with proof of identification, Commanding Officers must ensure that the vehicle is impounded and the occupants handed over to the Police for prosecution in the Court of Law for contravening the Presidential Order on restrictions, physical distancing and stay at home.

“I have, therefore, empowered all the Unit Commands and Outposts under my jurisdiction to ensure that vehicles sighted to be overloaded are immediately impounded.

” In situations where the driver evades arrest by not stopping for the patrol team, “a flying ticket ” will be issued to the erring driver.

“The Command will trace and arrest such an offender for prosecution,” he said.

Abayomi-Asaniyan assured that the command would do all that it could within their purview to support the efforts of the Federal Government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

According to him, the directive is with immediate effect as they cannot afford to have the deadly disease in the state.

The commander called on the transport unions, organised labour and general public to practice physical distancing when traveling for the good of all. (NAN)