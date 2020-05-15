The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ore Unit, has urged motorists to adhere strictly to the inter-state lockdown order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic across states.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, FRSC Unit Commander told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ore that motorists were still flouting the order by travelling to other states.

He said that a combine team from the unit had sent several vehicles back to Lagos and Benin still plying the Shagamu-Ore-Benin expressway to other states in spite of the lockdown order in force.

He added that the FRSC would not hesitate to take stringent punishment against any erring motorists if the order was flouted.

Aladenika said that the corps had lost count of several vehicles either returned to Lagos from Ajebandele border or to Benin from Ofosu border on the Shagamu-Ore-Benin expressway.

“We only permit people with essential duties who come to Ondo State or going to other states after proper identification, but we are suprised seeing commercial vehicles still plying the expressway.

“We urge motorists to adhere strictly to this order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 because stringent actions will be taken against any erring motorist henceforth,” he said.

He, however, urged motorists in the state to also comply with the Federal Government`s 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m curfew, saying violators would be apprehended and dealt-with in accordance with the law. (NAN)