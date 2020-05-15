Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 29-year fruit seller in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State has tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of the global disease to 23 in Delta State which recorded its index case on April 7.

However, the index case along with four others have been discharge from isolation centres after they had tested negative twice.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu made this known in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

As at the time of issuing the statement, Aniagwu explained that eight out of the 23 cases were active with 11 discharged already and four deaths recorded.

He said the State Government was doing everything possible to flatten the curve, adding that one of the gains of the lockdown was the low number of cases in the state despite having boundaries with a state having a high number of the Coronavirus.

The commissioner urged Deltans to see the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility and not because they are doing it to obey government directives.

“Let me bring you the good news of the successful management and discharge of five of our COVID-19 patients which includes our index patient.

“Yesterday we also recorded another case in Agbor, Ika South council area, with a 29-year-old fruitseller testing positive having exhibited the symptoms of the virus.

“With this development, the state now has 23 confirmed cases of the virus with 8 active cases after succesfully discharging 11 with 4 fatalities.

“The state government is doing everything possible to flatten the curve even as we urge our people to continue to obey the necessary protocols against the pandemic.

“It is important for our people to embrace the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility rather than doing so to obey government directives,” he stated.