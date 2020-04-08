Isaac Anumihe

Since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19 Disease) in China and the confirmation of the first case in Nigeria, guests and visitors to five-star hotels, banks and some supermarkets in Abuja, have been subjected to compulsory testing and or sanitised for the deadly pandemic.

Unfortunately, some of the visitors to these places resist the cautionary measures and even despised the attendants. They feel that by subjecting themselves to be tested they have already been condemned as carriers of the disease.

One wonders aloud why some guests at some places in Abuja still feel that it is contemptuous to be tested of coronavirus. They frustrate the medical attendants who bring the testing machines close to them. A medical attendant at a five-star hotel, Joy (not real name), lamented: “They think that one has already condemned them. They look at us with hate and disdain

“You know some people are from different backgrounds and they have different understanding to issues. Yes, some resist the test and there is nothing you can do to them. They are guests and there is a limit to what you can do.”

Another attendant, Daniel, spoke of frustrations from politicians who came to the hotel: “Apart from their resistance, their aides will never allow you come close to them. They forget that we did not place ourselves here.

“The instruction is that we should test everybody against coronavirus. But how can we test a person with a retinue of security men? It is so frustrating.”

Chioma has applied to be reposted to another duty-post because of the attitude of visitors: “Some guests even think that you are the carrier and they want to avoid you. As I wanted to test one of them, he told me; ‘young lady, better look for something else to do. Are you sure that you don’t have coronavirus? Go and test yourself first before you test others’.”

Agatha said one of the guests pushed her aside as she got close to test her: “‘My friend, get out of the way,’ she said, as she walked pass. It was really embarrassing.”

Blessing was lucky, she has a different story to tell: “I am lucky that I don’t have such an experience. All the guests have been cooperative. It might be that their approach was wrong.

“You need to smile at them first and then ask them if you can test them. Of course, a number of them will agree to your request. But some of us will just move to their head. A guest might see the action as an affront. You know some of them have ego.”