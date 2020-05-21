Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) has presented a locally produced prototype ventilator to the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19. Presenting the ventilator at the office of the Deputy Governor on Wednesday evening, ASUU-FUAM Chairman, Dr. Simon Ejembi said the vision was born out of the directive by ASUU national that all academics, though on nationwide struggle for the rescue of the soul of the university system, should go all out to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in every way possible. He said it was based on this vision that ASUU-FUAM made commitment to deploy its intellectual prowess and the idea of the ventilator was hatched. Ejembi thanked the Deputy Governor and Chairman of COVID-19 Action Committee, Engr. Benson Abounu for giving flesh to the idea which birthed the production of the prototype ventilator. On his part, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Richard Kimbir expressed appreciation for the support the deputy governor gave to the ASUU-FUAM to produce the ventilator. He assured that this is just the beginning adding that the four lecturers who produced the ventilators are young men whose wealth of experience can be put to maximum use. Responding, the Deputy Governor who was very elated expressed satisfaction with the functionality of the ventilator saying he was most impressed with the mechanism used in producing it. "You have taken the first step in a journey of one thousand miles. The engineering department must look into the Nigerian society and begin to identify and produce items that are in high demand in the country. Abounu expressed the willingness of the state government to partner with the institution to mass produce the ventilators. He expressed the willingness of the state government to partner with the institution to mass produce the ventilators.