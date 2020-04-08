Gyang Bere, Jos

The national chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Alh Sale Bayari has urged the Federal Government to reopen cattle markets closed nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alh. Bayari, in a statement after its National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday in Jos, said the call became necessary due to the pathetic economic situation in the country at the moment.

"This call became necessary due to the pathetic economic situation of the herdsmen who have no other means of livelihood or income except by taking their animals to the markets when the need arises as they do not have money in the banks or do they sell the cattle to keep the money at home due to fear of armed bandits.

“This call became necessary due to the pathetic economic situation of the herdsmen who have no other means of livelihood or income except by taking their animals to the markets when the need arises as they do not have money in the banks or do they sell the cattle to keep the money at home due to fear of armed bandits.

“Hunger and diseases are already ravishing our members’ families and communities in almost all the states that have currently closed all the cattle markets in the country.”

He observed that his members are not benefiting from the Federal Government palliative measures through the Special Intervention Programme, saying they have not been captured in the “trada moni, Farmer moni, Market moni”.

Bayari frowned at government’s decision to close cattle markets and allowed other markets and shops that sell food items, to open.

“The essence of leaving food shops and markets open should have been to allow Nigerians feed themselves during the lockdown. How could they feed themselves without protein? The government, we believe, was misled misunderstood as it couldn’t have ordered the closure of such an important component of the Nigerian food item, which is meat especially beef protein.

“This association here calls on its members to continue to observe the full social distancing directive of the government by handing over their cows to the dealers while they stay away until the animals are sold; they are called upon to come and collect their money, without causing any congestion.”