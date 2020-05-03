Nigeria’s retired goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has decided to raffle his shirt from the final game with the national team in a bid to help donate to motherless homes and the less privileged in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ikeme revealed this on his Twitter handle as the post read: “Hi everyone, with the lockdown affecting everyone around the world in different ways. I have decided to raffle my shirt from my final game for @NGSuperEagles the WCQ V Zambia. It’s £10 a ticket with multiple donations having more names in the hat!

“The money raised will help buy food and other vital supplies needed in Nigeria to different motherless children and baby homes will be benefiting from money raised along with others in need. Thank u! I know it’s a tough time, even if it’s just a retweet to raise awareness”.

The former Wolves number one goalie was diagnosed with Leukaemia that forced his early retirement from football after a successful surgery.