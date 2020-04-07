Though, there had been scores of pandemics in history with even more devastating effects on humankind, few had seized public attention as the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, everywhere you look across the globe, the rhythms of everyday life have been utterly obliterated, leaving millions of people stuck in their homes and the fear of illness seems to threaten everyone.

We can no longer assume that our loved ones will pass away in their familiar homes surrounded by family and friends, that they will be eulogised at well-attended funerals, and that they will be buried with their beloved ones standing by the graveside as witnesses. In short, Coronavirus has made saying goodbye painfully lonely. If you had lost a loved one at this time, as we at The Sun Editorial Board did recently, you would understand our pain, our grief.

Just as the unprecedented nature of the virus is stoking fear and anxiety never seen in our lifetime, it’s showing the resilient, brighter side of corporate Nigeria. As I reported last week, sometimes it takes a common enemy to create unity among us . That is exactly what is happening in Nigeria today, as the private sector recently formed a united front against the COVID-19. It was an uplifting story that has shown how high-spirited companies and wealthy individuals are finding ways to connect with one another and support a common cause during a time of unprecedented crisis that has upended life in many countries around the world.

One after the other, corporate Nigeria and concerned individuals have donated cash and pledged support than their counterparts anywhere else in the African continent. Such extraordinary resolve is commendable.

From banks, to oil companies, and wealthy individuals, they are all revealing an extraordinary sense of shared purpose in the face of a crisis never before seen. The roll call is long, but few will suffice here for now at least. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporatio(NNPC) and a coalition of oil companies in the country pledged a donation of N11bn, the United Bank for Africa(UBA) has committed N5bn to curb the virus in Nigeria and Africa, Zenith Bank, N23bn, Keystone bank, N1bn, Gtbank has donated 100-bed care centre. Chairman of Zenith Bank Jim Ovia, his Gtbank counterpart, Segun Agbaje, Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO, Access bank, each contributing N1bn.

Other billionaires and philanthropists who have committed enormous resources to this cause, include Chief Femi Otedola with N1bn, the richest woman in Africa, Chief Folorunsho Alakija, N1bn and test kits and other materials worth hundreds of millions of naira, the richest man in Africa Aliko Dangote after an initial donation of N200million, is leading top bankers and the private sector coalition to raise more aids. Founder of BUA Group of companies Abdulsamad Rabiu has also donated N1bn, Mike Adenuga Foundation, N1.5bn, the Bank of Industry(BoI), N700m.

The Federal Government is not left out. As history has shown, crises often lead governments to take extraordinary measures. It could be in increasing security, expanding surveillance or seeking emergency funding to contain a crisis of an immediate sort. Last Saturday, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the Federal government has asked the approval of the National Assembly to establish a N500bn(about $1.39bn) COVID-19 to strengthen the nation’s healthcare.

At a meeting with the leadership of NASS, the Finance Minister said the intervention fund would mop up resources from various special government accounts and grants and loans from multilateral institutions. So far, the ccontribution from the private sector has grossed over N19bn, though far short of the N120bn set by the CBN to source equipment and infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

The World Bank Group and the IMF have also announced some response package for Africa from which Nigeria will benefit. It’s also heartening that the federal government is creating the intervention fund. It’s instructive because, often, inadequate planning, leadership missteps. Now, here’s the devil in the details: Our political class is always prone to mistakes even in small details concerning a project such as the one posed by the virus. Among our leaders, there’s always a proclivity to mismanage, misappropriate funds earmarked for public good. Our politicians harvest in crisis. That mistake should not be allowed to happen with the COVID-19 relief fund. We need maximum prudence, utmost transparency, accountability and sincerity of purpose.

These are exceptionally, urgent times. All eyes are on President Buhari. This is a time we need the brightest and imaginative minds in the country to lead from the front, not from the rear. There’s need, therefore, to be cautious, pay undivided attention to how this fund is to be managed and utilised to avoid failure. The patience of Nigerians is growing thin by the day. Apprehension heightens. Hunger can make the people do a lot of crazy things that can put the country in trouble.

The government should learn lessons from South Africa where frustrated and hungry citizens in Johannesburg and Durban, at the weekend, stormed shopping malls and carted away essential items. Can that happen in Nigeria? Very likely. If not carefully managed, the lockdown could lead to national crisis. The signs are here with us. This storm will certainly pass. But the choices we make at this critical moment could change our lives for years to come.