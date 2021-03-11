From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been vaccinated with the recently delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The vaccination was administered by his personal physician, Dr. Fakhraddeen Yahaya Muhammed in the presence of some members of the state Executive Council, representatives of the Emirate Council and some health workers in the state.

Others who were vaccinated at the occasion were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and the state Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba.

Speaking after vaccination exercise, the governor urged the people of the state to register and get vaccinated , saying that with the commencement of vaccination exercise in the state, the era of COVID -19 was coming to an end.

He expressed gratitude to the President, Mohammadu Buhari for his efforts in securing the vaccines for the country even as he added that every necessary logistics for the successful implementation of the vaccination exercise, from efficient and trained staff to efficient facilities have been put in place.

The governor appealed to the members of the public to cooperate with health officials during the vaccination exercise in the state.

It could be recalled that the vaccines were delivered to the state through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in the state.