Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through his verified Twitter handle @GarShehu, he tweeted at 7:45 pm:

“My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!

“Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.

“I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus. Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the president I work for.”