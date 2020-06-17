By Christy Anyanwu

The German Consulate in Lagos has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) worth N130 million (300,000 euro) to Nigerian Security Agencies for the prevention of Covid-19.

The Consul General, Dr Stefan Traumann said the equipment were donated to the agencies because of their doggedness and prompt action as frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that they have guaranteed security in the country.

“In Europe, Germany, Africa, Nigeria, we are all fighting this coronavirus pandemic. Since seminars , trainings could not hold due to the pandemic, we decided to use the fund to provide the equipment.”

The envoy said the equipment were locally produced. “We found some local producers who made these great quality products. Everything we are presenting today were locally sourced and worth N130 million. I’m hopeful they will be put into good use”.

On the issuance of visas during this period of Coronavirus crisis, Traumann said that it is very difficult at the moment to talk about visas because it’s difficult to travel to Germany as the airports are closed and therefore it’s not easy to enter the European Union, till the end of June.

The brief handover ceremony which took place at the German Consulate, had in attendance: Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, Director, Operation and General Investigation, NDLEA, Adeyemi Adeofe, Head of Advance Fee Fraud, EFCC,John Sini and the Consulate staff.