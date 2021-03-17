Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged the people of the state to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state, to get vaccinated, as one of the potent measures of curbing the pandemic across the world.

Speaking when he flagged off the COVID-19 vaccination in Enugu State, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who had earlier received the first jab of the vaccine, on Monday, alongside his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, assured the people of the state that “the vaccine is safe and free-of-charge”.

The governor urged the people to stay protected from the dreaded COVID-19 infection. He harped on the need for them to continue to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical measures of containing the pandemic such as wearing of nose mask, washing of hands regularly with soap and running water and maintaining social distancing, among others, in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol and position of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, “government at national and sub-national levels have led the advocacy for non-pharmaceutical measures for the containment of this pandemic. Enugu State Government has relentlessly provided this leadership through robust sensitization and risk communication, enlightenment/advocacy on social distancing, personal hygiene practice and use of nose mask as prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”