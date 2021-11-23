From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With December 1 deadline for Federal Government workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 fast approaching, Federal Government has advised its workers, particularly those yet to get take the jab to go for it if they love their job.

A few weeks ago, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had announced that effective December 1, 2021, unvaccinated Federal Government workers would not be allowed access into any public offices as part measures to contain the spread of the disease. Though the pronouncement attracted harsh reactions from several stakeholders including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which insisted that workers should be encouraged and not forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine, government maintained that its decision was in the interest of Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, maintained that vaccination against COVID-19 has become a global phenomenon and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

“There’s a deadline already set and we are hoping that it will encourage those civil servants who love their jobs and are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to take the vaccine for their own good.

“The reason is that there’s evidence that supports the fact that if you are fully vaccinated, the effect of COVID-19 won’t be much on you. But that is not the same with unvaccinated people. There are higher chances of survival in case fully vaccinated person comes down with COVID-19.

“However, those who have not taken the vaccine are threat to the safety of other people who have been fully vaccinated and possibly share same public places with them by virtue of being colleagues. There’s higher risk of them infecting other people, and that’s what we want to avoid. In addition to that, we want to secure the health of others who share same public spaces.”

He, thus, confirmed availability of sufficient COVID-19 vaccine, and advised unvaccinated persons to take advantage of that and get immunized against COVID-19.

