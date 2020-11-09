Bolaji Okunola

Visitors such as family member and girlfriends may not be allowed in Super Eagles’ camp in Benin City ahead of Friday’s clash against Sierra Leone if reports reaching Daily SunSports are anything to go by.

Some of the players who have for a long time not seen their loved ones since last November may distance themselves from visitors owing to the raging COVID-19.

Super Eagles’ media officer, Babafemi Raji in a chat with hinted the Coach Gernot Rohr lads will face strict compliance to protocols before jetting out to Freetown for the November 17 return leg against the Leone Stars.

“Definitely, we all know this is not really normal time to allow visitors in the hotel. There is a very strict protocol as it concerns the COVID-19.

“However, the NFF secretariat through its communication department will pass that information out while the team will brief the players as well. Safety is the topmost priority, “ he revealed via Whatsapp chat.

The new spokesman also confirmed that COVID-19 tests would be conducted on the players before the match in Benin City.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, returnee, Joe Aribo, team captain Ahmed Musa and his assistant, William Troost Ekong are likely early birds to land in Eagles’ nest today following their Saturday afternoon actions in their various club side across Europe.

The three-time African champions currently lead the group with six points while Benin Republic with three points, Sierra Leone and Lesotho are third and fourth respectively.