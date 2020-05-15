Chinwendu Obienyi

With millions of Nigerians struggling to get access to food in states currently under lockdown orders and the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily, Givefood.ng, is set to provide one million food palliatives to different households in the country.

The company in a statement, said, Nigeria is currently facing a protracted period of economic and social disruption due to the outbreak of the virus in which its impact has been devastating following a daily fight to access food and water for survival.

Chief Executive Officer, Babban Gona, and Founder, Givefood.ng, Kola Masha, explained that that one of the objectives of the coalition is to see Nigerians having access to a platform that can safely and securely deliver assistance to those that need it.

“We have been inspired by the collective willingness we have seen amongst Nigerians to help their fellow citizens at a critical time. When we have millions of vulnerable people that need help, we cannot rely on the contributions or interventions of others, we must all come together to support them. This is the vision for givefood.ng; for ordinary Nigerians to have access to a platform that can safely and securely deliver assistance to those that need it.

We believe that with the partners we have been able to bring together, the civic spirit we have seen and the support we have received from Nigeria’s private sector, we can quickly achieve a system that provides 1 million meals for Nigerians each week”, He explained.

According to Masha, “Givefood.ng is a coalition of partners that have come together to address this challenge. Collectively, the partners will provide a technology-enabled logistics solution to help those who want to direct their resources to the most vulnerable, while ensuring availability of food packs at easily accessible points for those that need them”.

Givefood.ng has over 100 food collection points through partnerships with various supermarket chains.