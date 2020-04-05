As Nigerians continue to battle with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Globacom, has tweaked its data plans to offer 20 percent more data to its customers with the introduction of “Stay Home Data” plan.

Under the plan, subscribers to the Glo network will automatically get additional data for any data bundle they subscribe to.

According to Globacom, a subscriber can have as much as 20 per cent more data for his data bundle subscription depending on the quantum of data purchased.

“The more data you buy, the more data bonus you enjoy. For example, a N20,000 data plan will attract up to 20per cent more data, while a N100 data plan will give the subscriber up to 5 per centmore data”, Globacom said in the statement.

The company further explained that the N20,000 bundle which before now offered 115GB would now give 138GB, meaning an additional data of 23GB, which is 20% more. The N100 plan which before now gave 90MB will attract an additional 15MB which brings the total to 105MB data.

Subscribers who recharge with N500 will now enjoy a total of 1.05GB instead of the former 1GB while the N1000 bundle will now give 2.5GB instead of the previous 2.3GB; N2000 bundle, 5.8GB instead of the old 5.25GB, and the N3,000 bundle will give 10GB as against the 9GB which customers received under the old package.