Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Gloria Diri Foundation, a non-governmental organization of the wife of the Bayelsa state governor, Mrs Gloria Diri distributed food items, hand sanitizers and other preventive items to the people of Igbedi community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government.

The foundation also seized the opportunity to flag off its awareness/sensitization campaign on the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Diri while speaking through the coordinator of the Foundation, Bodisere Yibowei said the campaign became imperative due to the tens of thousands of lives that had been lost to the virus globally.

Wife of the governor who declared the present administration’s zero tolerance to the spread of COVID-19 infection, said the only way to contain its spread was through maintaining personal hygiene and strict compliance with the policies of government and the World Health Organisation, which include social distancing and wearing of face masks in public places.

Mrs. Diri said the foundation embarked on community to community campaign on prevention of the spread of the deadly virus owing to the fact that most people in the rural areas have become vulnerable to Covid-19.

Her words: “We have come to sensitize and give free treatment and palliatives to alleviating the effect of economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the entire world.

“What we are doing today is one of our aims and objectives as a Foundation which is to cater for the vulnerable and the less privileged, especially the elderly and teenagers that have dropped out of school.

We have a programme that will enable them to go back to school, and, for the boys, to reintegrate them back to the society.

Earlier in his address, the Amananowei of Igbedi town, His Royal Highness, Chief Sam Pitas Gbaranbiri commended the efforts of the Gloria Diri Foundation at touching the lives of the people at this trying period when the whole world is being ravaged by the scourge.

He stated that the palliatives and free medical services would go a long way at cushioning the effects of Covid-19 in the community.