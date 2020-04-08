Sunday Ani

Prophet Josiah Onuoha of the Christ Foundation Miracle International Tabernacle, Lagos, has commended some Nigerians, the Federal and state governments on efforts to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said it is the right thing to do as other nations are doing the same to save the lives of their people against the threat from COVID 19.

Speaking to our correspondent, Prophet Onuoha said the order for a lockdown across the nation remained the best way to arrest the spread of the virus but cautioned that law enforcement agents should not use that as an opportunity to intimidate the people.

He, however, noted that nothing meaningful can be achieved without the endorsement of God, saying that even against the pandemic, the doctors and other medical personnel can only care for the victims but the ultimate cure comes from God.

He said: “The future of Nigeria still lies in the hands of God; if those leading us will tell us the truth, these things happening now have proved that our economy is in crisis. My advice is that Nigerians and all men of God should be allowed to come out and cry to God so save us from our situation.

“A lot of things have gone wrong already in the nation before COVID-19 but our leaders should carry the people along; let them know the truth and let the people be prayerful and live a true life. God will heal the land and restore us back.

“I have a message from God to the world and Nigeria that if only the people will return to him and leave their sinful ways, He would heal the land and stop the pains that our disobedience brings to us.

“God said let all my chosen ones come out with the spirit of Elijah of old and cry to me Jehovah God and I will show mercy over the land.”

Onuoha said Coronavirus came as a result of sin, regretting that many have sold their souls to the devil.

“Today, women sleep with women and marry themselves; men sleep with men and also marry each other; innocent children are killed and their blood never know peace, hence, no peace to the world; evil leaders have stained their hands with blood of innocent children of God”, he said.

On the controversy trailing the 5G network, he said there would be more virus and more deaths all over the world and in Nigeria.

“The people that want to bring it, will be the first to suffer from it; many of their children will be the first victims; let our leaders tell Nigerians the truth before is too late.”