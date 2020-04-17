The Captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Oladiran Ibironke, on Friday urged Nigerians to restrict their daily exercise routine to within the house.

Ibironke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the best safety measure during COVID-19 pandemic was to exercise or train alone within one’s household.

“Golf itself is a physical distancing sport, whereby people don’t come close to each other while playing but now that we have COVID-19 within us, golf can’t be played.

“I advise everyone to stay at home; one can easily do exercise within one’s home. People should practise and train with ideas they have gathered in training grounds before COVID-19.

“People can even go online to get exercise idea. Watching videos will make it easier to learn.

“If you can’t walk round your streets, you can do exercise within your compound. Within one’s sitting room, one can exercise,’’ he said.

According to him, if you live in a storey building, you can be walking up and down the stairs.

He said: “Exercise is pacing up and down to keep the flow of blood running. I’m strongly not an advocate of people gathering right now to exercise.’’

Ibironke who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Dudu Heritage Films, said that people should not derail from the fact that COVID-19 was in the state.

“The issue of COVID-19 is real and to be honest in Nigeria; though we have a low number of cases and that can only be attributed to low number of testing kits

“By the time almost everyone is tested, you’ll see the enormous asymptomatic pertinent we have within our midst, we all will be amazed.

“Let’s keep safe and do all that’s necessary within our power to ensure that in everything, we put our safety first,” he said. (NAN)