Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19 says it has discharged a total number of 91 persons from its isolation centres after testing negative twice.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Prof. Idris Mohammed, stated this in Gombe on Wednesday while updating newsmen on the situation of the pandemic in the state.

According to him, the state only has 11 active cases on admission at its isolation centres, while there are 31 other positive cases spread across its communities, yet to be identified and evacuated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 31 people were among those intercepted at the state entry points, whose samples were taken for tests after being isolated.

However, by the time their results came out, which tested positive, they had found their ways back into their communities, refusing to be evacuated to the isolation centres.

Mohammed, however, appealed to them to cooperate with the taskforce team by submitting themselves willingly to curtail community transmission.

He said the taskforce would rather persuade the people to cooperate with them than to use force.

According to him, the public should understand that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and that it is advisable to start treatment as soon as it is detected. (NAN)