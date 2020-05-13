The Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 says it has begun fumigation of high-risk areas in the state to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman of the task force, made the disclosure in Gombe on Wednesday while updating newsmen on the situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the state started the exercise with the Government Technical College Amada, where returnees from other states were being quarantined on arrival, before being allowed into the state when confirmed free of COVID-19.

Mohammed said that the exercise would continue in other places considered to be high risk, especially schools, isolation centres and hospitals.

He said that the task force had also commenced the distribution of face masks in conjunction with traditional leaders in the state.

The task force chairman said that so far, 72 persons had been discharged from isolation centres after testing negative.

Hajiya Hussaina Goje, Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources, Gombe, also spoke at the event.

She said that after fumigating Amada quarantine centre, isolation centres, hospitals and subsequently Mosque and Churches would follow.

Goje advised people not to panic because the chemical being used for the fumigation had been tested and approved as not being harmful.(NAN)