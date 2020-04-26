Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has lamented the COVID-19 situation in the State, which he said is becoming worrisome considering the latest report which indicated an over 300% increase of confirmed cases.

The governor, while lauding Ashaka Cement, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa, for donating a fully equipped isolation facility and other items to complement the state government’s effort in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, stressed the need for residents to observe the protective measures such as regular hand washing, social distancing and the use of face mask as well as staying safe at home.

Governor Yahaya, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, at the handing over of the donated facility in Ashaka, said the isolation centre and other items would go a long way in containing the spread and mitigating the effects of the virus.

He, however, observed that by recording up to 30 confirmed positive cases in less than a week, Gombe has a peculiar COVID-19 issue.

While noting that the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a global health crisis, requires the efforts of everyone in the society, the governor praised Ashaka Cement for its exemplary corporate social responsibility in joining the effort against the virus, which he recommended to other individuals and organisations.

While handing over the facilities to the state government, the Managing Director (MD), Ashaka Cement Plc, Ibrahim Aminu, explained that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility aimed at supporting the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the cement company has donated 3,000 containers of 200 ml of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, 120 units of handwash stations as well as COVID-19 awareness campaign posters and flyers translated into the Hausa language in addition to the 12-bed isolation centre equipped with basic hospital requirements.

While expressing optimism that supporting the state government’s effort will help in tackling the spread of the virus, the MD further disclosed that the company had procured face masks and personal protective equipment as well as a fully equipped ambulance to be donated to the state with a view to improving its rapid response operations. He assured that the items will be presented to the state task force team as soon as they arrive.