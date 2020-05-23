Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 has said that it has traced about 10 of the 26 positive cases which were unaccounted for in the state to Kano, Adamawa, Ogun, and other states of the country.

Daily Sun had reported how statistics released by the Task Force on situation around the spread of the Novel, corona-virus in the state indicated that 26 out of the then 33 active cases of the pandemic in the state were not accounted for.

Updating newsmen on the development, the Chairman of the task-force Prof. Idris Mohammed, on Friday in Gombe, explained that 5 of the missing positive cases have been traced to Adamawa state while 1 patient was traced to Borno and that 2 others were traced to Kano.

Prof. Idris further explained that 1 of the patients that the task-force was unable to evacuate into the isolation centers have also been traced to Ogun state and 1 other to Nasarawa state: “A total of 10 of the positive cases have absconded from Gombe, there still, 10 positive cases at large who we are trying very hard to get,” he said adding that the task-force is taking every measure to trace the patients and evacuate them into isolation so as to prevent community spread of the virus in the state.

Prof. Idris disclosed that as on Friday about 10 percent of the total suspected cases of COVID-19 in Gombe have tested positive. He said the suspected cases in the state have ascended to 1, 702 of which 1, 440 have been tested, and that a total of 144 were tested positive. He explained that Gombe has about 262 outstanding test results.

The chairman further explained that of the total of 144 confirmed cases 92 have successfully recovered and discharged from isolation while 3 death have been recorded and that the state as at Friday has a total of 49 active cases including the patients who reportedly absconded from the state.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive persons in isolation today (Friday) is 20, 3 in the state specialist hospital and 17 Kwandon infections decease hospital,” Prof. Idris stated.

He equally disclosed that there are 219 persons in Amada quarantine facility out of which 211 are Almajirai returned from other states and 8 travelers intercepted. He said their samples have been taken and are awaiting results for further actions.