From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Chairman of the COVID-19 Management Committee in Gombe State has announced that plans are underway by the Rapid Response Teams to embark on group and individuals routine test for the virus across the state.

According to the chairman, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, who is also the Deputy Governor of the State, the test was necessitated by the evidence of community transmission of the virus which was uncovered in the state.

The Deputy Governor stated this while briefing newsmen on the upsurge of the virus in the state. He enjoins the public to cooperate with health officials whenever the test action is activated.

While assuring of the state government’s commitment and readiness in containing the spread of the dreaded virus the chairman warned that the government would not hesitate to enforce stricter measures including lockdown if there is no compliance to COVID-19 protocols in the state.

Dr. Manasseh further announced that henceforth there will be no access to any public place including worship places for all persons without facemasks. He explained that as of 26th January the State has recorded 40 COVID-19 confirmed deaths since the spread of the virus in the State.

“Already, 1,449 confirmed cases have been recorded with 1,143 discharges, 267 active cases, and 40 deaths in the State from March 27th, 2020, when the State started conducting tests to January 26, 2021”, he said.

According to him, there is an urgent need to take measures aimed at ensuring that all protocols are observed in the day to day activities of people, warning that “there is evidence of community transmission in the state resulting from interactions during festive periods”.