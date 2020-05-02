Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has called on residents in the State, not to panic overgrowing number of people with novel corona-virus (COVID-19) in the State, saying most cases being detected and confirmed in the State are from indigenes of Borno and Adamawa states as well as other north-eastern states.

Gombe is said to have 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which the State governor said about 42 patients who are indigenes of Adamawa State have been transferred and handed over to the State Governor.

Governor Yahaya who stated this at the inauguration of the Gombe State Special Committee on relief and palliatives, disclosed that Gombe is recording growing numbers of confirmed cases due to its centrality in the North-east region. “There are some patients who are from Borno State, who will be transferred to Borno from where they are quarantine in Amada in Gombe state,” the Governor said.

“I don’t think there is any cause for alarm if Gombe 4th in states with confirmed cases, rather it is to encourage us to be more vigilant. Those coming into the State should learn to surrender themselves to check and confirmation before going home to their families,” Governor Yahaya said.

Inaugurating the committee on Saturday at the new banquet hall of the Government House in Gombe the Governor said: “The committee is born out of the need to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19 on our people”.

He added that it is open that the special measures that have been taken to tame the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has put residents into severe economic difficulties. “We are fully aware of the hardship being experienced particularly by the daily earners whose living depends on their ability to go out and mingle with others. However, these are sacrifices that we must make to save lives”.

While disclosing that the committee is to undertake a general situational assessment and identification of households and individuals eligible to the palliative support the Governor said the committee which has the representatives of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Service (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as religious and traditional leaders among other members is to be headed by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu III.

The Governor who commended the courage of citizens that have tested positive for the virus and are being managed at isolation centers in the state assured that the Government would do the needful in providing the necessary support so as to facilitate their quick recovery and early return to their families.