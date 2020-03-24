Cross River State Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade has called for support from the Federal Government and Development partners as regards the COVID-19 outbreak. The Governor who conducted investors on inspection to the super Highway while observing the screening for COVID-19 at Tinapa Junction, Calabar said Coronavirus pandemic is a call for all Cross Riverians to be watchful and respect the laydown protocols established in the State. He advised all Cross Riverians to frequently wash their hands, avoid close contacts and most importantly stay at home.

Governor Ayade went further to disclose that drinking of hot tea, taking vitamins C, etc will help stabilize the body and boost the immune system. He called on the Federal Government and Development partners to stand up to the occasion and be counted by supporting the responses effort on going in across River state. He, however, noted that the State has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case but all hands must be on deck to ensure that we all maintain this tempo and protect our people.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu said she specifically led the screening team to the Entry Point to ensure there is strict compliance to the directives of the Governor. She tasked Cross Riverians to wash their hands regularly, avoid close contacts, avoid crowded places, sanitize their hands as many times as possible and adhere to the State restrictions which banned public gathering and any form of social activities in the State including school activities, while Government workers not on special duties should stay at home. Prevention is key!

Cross Riverians are directed to call 08038699957 or 112 in case of any emergency and to carry out this sensitization campaign around their environment/neighborhood.