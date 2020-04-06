As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in the state expires tomorrow, the state Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has extended it by one week.

By this development, civil servants in the state are directed to stay away from work for a further week except those on essential services (medical personnel, paramilitary and revenue officers).

The extension is in furtherance of His Excellency’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic.

Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19 to Cross River is also fully on course.

Governor Ayade therefore, appeals to all Cross Riverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already in place in the state.

The governor has promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Cross River remains COVID-19 free.