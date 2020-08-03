Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has directed that all civil servants irrespective of their levels in Jigawa to resume work effect today 4th August 2020.

The Governor gave the directive yesterday while briefing newsmen at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital of the state.

According to the governor, “recall that we have piloted the return of civil servants from levels 12 and above to work some weeks back. Since then things have been calm and civil servants have followed the Covid-19 control protocols”, he stated.

He declared that, ‘consequently all civil servants of all grades are directed to return to work from tomorrow 4th of August’ however all must obey the Covid-19 protocol including use of face masks, social distancing as well as personal hygiene.

He said the decision followed the continued successes recorded in the fight against covid-19 across the state.

Badaru explained that for the past 16 days the state has not recorded a single case and even the only case on admission was tested negative and was since discharged.