Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has challenged veterinary doctors in the country to participate in the ongoing global efforts to find vaccines and cure for the dreaded Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.

The Governor threw the challenge in Birnin Kebbi, when he received the members of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), led by its Chairman, Dr Nuhu Hussaini Shehu.

“You are eminently qualified to help and participate in the global race for the search of vaccines and cure for the disease. he declared. You have the basics to do so and you really understand the mechanics, to contribute to this global race to find solution to COVID-19,” he declared.

Senator Bagudu also disclosed that the state government had secured a N 1.5billion naira loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) to boost the livestock sector.

“Kebbi State has tremendous animal husbandry potential and vet medicine is key to bolstering the growth of the sector. We will partner with the association to get more of our youths to be interested in the studio of Vet medicine,” he said.