Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has challenged Veterinary Doctors in the country, to fully participate in the ongoing global efforts to find a vaccine and cure for the dreaded Coronavirus Disease ( COVID-19) Pandemic.

The Governor threw the challenge in Birnin Kebbi, when he received the members of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association ( NVMA), led by it’s Chairman, Dr. Nuhu Hussaini Shehu.

According to the Governor, ” you are eminently qualified to help and participate in the global race for the search of vaccines and cure for the Disease.

” You have the basics to do so and you really understand the mechanics, to contribute to the this global race to find solution to COVID-19.”

He also told the visiting Vet Doctors that, by their training and disposition, they have the vintage advantage to help in calming down the palpable fear and tension orchestrated by the pandemic.

Senator Bagudu also disclosed that, the state government has secured a N 1.5billion naira loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), to boost the livestock sector.

He said:” Kebbi state has tremendous animal husbandry potential and vet medicine is key to bolstering the growth of the sector.

” We will partner with the association to get more of our youths to be interested in the studio of Vet medicine.

” This is in the bid to get more resources to support the Veterinary sector and the attendant dividends.”

The Governor further averred that, the state can favourably compete with any part of the world in terms of the abundant livestock potentials and endowments like cows, sheep , goats and even poultry.

Senator Bagudu also underscored the need for Nigeria to do the needful to accord the livestock sub sector the due attention it deserves.

He added,” livestock rearing is a common decimal in all our communities for centuries and we have the sociological foundation to do better.”

The Governor also expressed apprehension that, the trans human movements of pastoralists was capable of aggravating the community transmission of COVID-19.

Senator Bagudu vowed to include the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the COVID-19 Task Force, to help in curtailing the pandemic.

Earlier, Dr. Husseini told the governor that, the visit was aimed at appreciating his sustained support to the association and the livestock sub sector, generally .

He noted that, the governor was the second in Nigeria to ensure that , the members of the association could reach the peak of their career by reaching up to Grade level 17, like other professionals, including Medical Doctors.