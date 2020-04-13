Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has warned communities in the borderlands between Nigeria and Niger and Benin republics to strictly adhere to health precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as stipulated by the state task force on the pandemic.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the warning during his visit to Bani, Lolo, Illo and Dole-Kaina to sensitise the people in the areas on preventive measures against the disease.

Bagudu, who used a canoe to reach the Lolo end of the river Niger, gave his assurance of providing the desired support to fishermen along Dole-Kaina – Lolo axis to improve their activities.

The governor, while cautioning them to avoid public gatherings, said they should “observe social distancing and hand washing, make frequent use of sanitisers and contact health officials on symptoms of coronavirus like high body temperature, fever, cough and breathing difficulty.”

He informed them that the state government has put in place all necessary precautionary measures including complete compliance with border closure, screening of people coming into the country and border surveillance.

Bagudu also inspected rice farmlands, reaffirming the commitment of his administration to provide farm inputs and financial support towards attaining the target objective of food security by the federal government.

Governor Bagudu also paid a condolence visit to the inhabitants of Bani town on the death of some persons in the area recently, appealing to them to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours and security agencies.